Nathan Salem, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs against Leeds Chiefs back in November 2019 Picture courtesy of Cerys Molloy.

The signing of the experienced centre – ‘reluctantly’ released by league rivals Peterborough Phantoms on Wednesday – is a significant capture, the 30-year-old having been one of the English second-tier’s most consistent performers over the past nine years or so.

He returned to the Phantoms for a second spell in late October on a two-year deal and was expected to remain there for the 2022-23 campaign. He had first gone there from Hull Pirates ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, the final year of the English Premier League, but has now reversed the journey for a second spell in the city where he made himself a fan favourite when posting 56 points, including 26 goals, from just 61 games.

He proved an influential player for Sheffield Steeldogs across two and a bit seasons in South Yorkshire and enjoyed an EPL league and cup double with Telford Tigers back in 2014-15.

FAMILIAR FACE: Nathan Salem returns to hockey in Hull having played for the Pirates for a season and a half between 2015-17. Picture courtesy of Arthur Foster.

With 86 Elite League games under his belt, too, it’s clear why Davies wanted to make it possible for Salem to East Yorkshire.

"Nathan for me was one of the first names that I thought of,” said Davies. “I knew he lived close enough to Hull, I know him quite well and he is such a proven goalscorer in this league.

"He’s still got a lot of hockey ahead of him, too. He’s got a lot of years under his belt but still sees hockey as an important part of his life - it’s not a bit-part thing for Nathan, he still wants to play well, do well for the team that he’s with and help everyone around him.

“If you’ve got a focussed, in-shape Nathan Salem then you’ve got a very dangerous player on your books. For me, it’s about making sure I get the best out of him and making sure he comes in with the right mindset.