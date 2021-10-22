Ilkley teen Lorcan Hanafin and Morley veteran Dan Cammish in title battle

The West Yorkshire pair currently occupy first and second positions in the title standings with Cammish on 109 points and Hanafin on 102 and, with a total of 26 points up for grabs in the two races at Brands Hatch, an exciting finale looks guaranteed.

While Cammish will be aiming to be the first driver in the series’ history to claim three overall championship titles, Hanafin would become the second-youngest winner of the series – missing out on being the youngest only by a matter of weeks.

“I think the youngest ever winner was 18,” said Hanafin, who drives for Team JTR. “That’s the same age as me but I think he [Daniel Harper] wrapped up his championship slightly earlier in the year, so I don’t think I’ll be the youngest but I would definitely be one of them.

TITLE MISSION: Lorcan Hanafin in his Team JTR Porsche ahead of this weekend's Porsche Carrera Cup championship finale at Brands Hatch.

“It will be a really great achievement considering it is my second season in senior racing and, up until the start of 2020, I was only ever in junior racing and go-karting so it’s been a big step for me mentally and physically.”

After impressing everyone during his rookie season last year in his Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, Hanafin has already claimed three race victories and three pole positions this season and cannot wait for Sunday’s showdown in Kent.

“It should be exciting,” added Hanafin. “I’m looking forward to it. At the last round [at Donington Park], I let myself down a little bit mentally.

“I was thinking about the championship a little bit when I was in the race which let me down, but I’ll be coming back stronger for this weekend.

FINALE: Ilkley's Lorcan Hanafin will be batlling it out with Morley's Dan Cammish for the Porsche Carrera Cup GB title this weekend.

“There are so many scenarios that play out in your head when it comes to the last weekend. You can go down so many different rabbit holes trying to figure out what might happen. I can’t afford to do that. My one goal is to be the best I can be and hopefully win both races and win pole position and fastest lap as well.”

As to the title fight with chief rival Cammish, Hanafin is expecting nothing less than a tough battle with a respected opponent.

“We are competitors but we still have a high level of respect for each other on and off the track,” added Hanafin. “I know he’s very consistent. He’s shown that throughout this year and had 10 podiums so far. He’s not had a non-finish yet and I’ve had two. I know he won’t take too many risks if it comes down to the wire but he’s a good fighter and will put up a fight regardless.”

Redline Racing’s Cammish meanwhile, is hoping his championship experience will be a key factor come Sunday.

Morley's Dan Cammish is leading the Porsche Carrera Cup standings going into the final round at Brands Hatch this weekend. Picture: Chris Wynne.

He said: “I have got experience of this championship, and of the pressure it takes in these final few races, but don’t get me wrong, it’s always going to be nerve-racking for everyone.

“The best thing I can do is go out there and be fast. If I can be fast enough, if I can challenge for pole position and race wins, then what will be will be.”