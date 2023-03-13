Is the Cheltenham Festival on terrestrial TV - how to watch, daily tips

Racing’s blue riband event, the Cheltenham Festival, begins on Tuesday and runs through until Friday with the Gold Cup the feature race.

History will surely be made at Cheltenham when Constitution Hill runs in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, the feature race on day one of the Festival.

He may well go and win by the widest-ever margin, but while that is still up for debate, what is not is that he will go off the shortest-priced favourite in the first-day highlight for many, many years.

The Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday to Friday (PIcture: PA)

It is quite incredible to think he has only had five runs in his life, yet we are already talking about him being superstar material and that is because four of them have been at Grade One level and he has won them by an aggregate of 77 lengths.

He really could do for the National Hunt game what Frankel did for the Flat, and in Nicky Henderson he is with the perfect man to make the crossover into the mainstream.

How to watch

There are two options when it comes to watching Cheltenham on TV - ITV Racing and Racing TV.

Almost all of the races from The Festival will be available to watch for free on ITV Racing, while Racing TV provides full coverage and is available through Sky and Virgin Media.

Coverage on ITV1 runs from 1pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday’s coverage starts on ITV4 at 1pm due to a budget special on ITV1, but moves to ITV1 from 2pm/

Day one (Tuesday) tips

1.30 Il Etait Temps, 2.10 Jonbon, 2.50 Into Overdrive, 3.30 CONSTITUTION HILL (NAP), 4.10 Brandy Love, 4.50 Byker, 5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil.

Day two (Wednesday) tips