Peter Wright during his semi-final win over Gary Anderson. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/PDC.

Peter Wright is a Rhinos fan and opponent Michael Smith supports his hometown team, Saints.

Wright, known as Snakebite, won the title two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has followed Rhinos’ fortunes since meeting some of the players in 2016, when darts’ Premier League was launched in Leeds and has a club jersey on display in his practice room at home in Suffolk.

Michael Smith. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/PDC.

Smith - nicknamed Bully Boy - is a passionate Saints supporter, at one time sponsoring player Dominique Peyroux.

He is a sponsor of local community club Pilkington Recs, where one of his sons plays in a junior team.

The Betfred Super League rivals each Tweeted a good luck message to their man following Sunday’s semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in London.

Smith saw off James Wade by six sets to three before Wright - wearing a blue and amber kit - hit a record 24 maximum 180s in a 6-4 defeat of two-time former champion Gary Anderson.