James Doyle to partner Trueshan against Stradivarius in Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp

The suspended Hollie Doyle will be replaced aboard Trueshan by James Doyle - no relation - in the Prix du Cadran this weekend.

Regular partner Hollie Doyle is unable to maintain their partnership as she is serving a riding ban, but Alan King and owners the Singula Partnership have ensured another Doyle will be in the saddle. King said: “James Doyle is going to ride. He’s had plenty of success for me over the years, so that was the decision the owners made and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Trueshan has not run since winning the Goodwood Cup back in July, with quick ground scuppering planned outings in the Lonsdale Cup at York and the Doncaster Cup at the St Leger meeting.

Both of those races were won by the resurgent Stradivarius, the three-times Ascot Gold Cup victor who has enjoyed multiple successes under Frankie Dettori.

Trainer Alan King.

Quick ground at Ascot meant Trueshan missed the Gold Cup, while testing conditions at Goodwood saw Stradivarius miss out, with the pair having only met once previously in last year’s British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Trueshan emerged victorious that day on deep ground, with Stradivarius beating just one rival.

It appears the duo could finally cross swords again in France, subject to the weather, with King having plenty of respect for both Stradivarius and the trip of two and a half miles.

He said: “He seems very well. Everyone has been happy with his work for the last 10 days or so.

“The competition looks very strong, but this has been the target for some time so we will see what happens.

“The one slight concern I have is two and a half (miles) – he’s never been beyond two miles.

“If he happened to be very free, it’s going to take a lot of getting.

“I just hopes he switches off early and gives himself a chance to really see the trip out,” he added.

“The old boy (Stradivarius) looks right back to his best, he was very impressive at Doncaster.

“He had a tough race the time before and I would have thought the Doncaster run would have given them plenty of confidence again.

“I’ve great respect for him and one or two of the others in the field. It looks a proper Group One.”

Meanwhile, James Doyle is relishing the chance to ride St Leger hero Hurricane Lane in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after regular rider William Buick opted to ride Derby hero Adayar.

“He’s proven on soft ground. It won’t worry him and the trip is fine.

“Back to a mile and a half should be perfect,” said Doyle.