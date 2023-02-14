Jason Hewitt thrown back in at the deep end as Sheffield Steeldogs welcome Leeds Knights

IT may have taken a while but Jason Hewitt feels like he is back up to speed with life in NIHL National.

Having spent three and a half months out on the sidelines with an upper-body injury, Hewitt, pictured, spent his time usefully during his recovery, helping out head coach Greg Wood on the bench. But nothing quite replaces the joy gained from playing and, at 38, the former GB international shows no sign of giving up just yet.

He returned to the fray in time for the Steeldogs' NIHL National Cup semi-final against Leeds at the end of last month, part of a demanding three-game weekend.

Another three-game weekend was to follow. Tonight’s game makes it four games in five days. Talk about being thrown back in at the deep end.

Sheffield Steeldogs' Jason Hewitt has been thrown back in (Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints)

"It was obviously a case of jumping right back into it when I came back against Leeds, Peterborough and then Telford that first weekend, but I’m getting the timing back now," said Hewitt.

"It was quite a shock to the system coming back for two three-in-three weekends after three and a half months out.

"But one of the hardest things has been the fact we didn't have a full line-up together when I got back.

"So mixing and matching lines probably made it that bit more difficult, but I feel okay and last weekend (February 4-5) was probably the first weekend in which I felt almost normal."

After the highs of Friday night's first derby win of the season against Leeds Knights, the rest of the weekend - yet another three-gamer - proved frustrating for the Steeldogs, following up a 4-3 shootout loss at home to Raiders IHC with a 6-3 defeat on the road at defending champions Telford Tigers. Tonight though sees the Steeldogs bring an end to a frantic spell of four games in five days when they face the Knights for a sixth and final regular season encounter at Ice Sheffield.

A win would move the hosts to within eight points of third-placed Peterborough Phantoms.

Knights, who trail MK Lightning at the top of the table by a single point, play four games in six days.