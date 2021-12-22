Joe Cullen during his dramatic win over Jim Williams. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/PDC.

It was an emotional win for the 13th seed, whose mother died in October, four months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Cullen, who had a bye through round one, trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the race to three sets against Welshman Jim Williams, but produced some outstanding darts including eight maximum 180s and an overall average of 96.96.

The Yorkshireman, who reached the fourth round at last year’s behind-closed-doors tournament, said encouragement from the vocal London crowd helped pull him through to a dramatic 3-2 win over unseeded Williams, a former Lakeside world finalist.

“I have never had that before,” said the 32-year-old. “To have that behind me, it’s great. I am just happy to win, whether it’s 3-0 or a thriller like it was.”

Cullen, who will return to the stage next Tuesday afternoon, added: “It’s all about getting through to after Christmas and I’ll go from there.

“Jim was a tough draw, but I have managed to get through it and I can enjoy my Christmas.”

‘Rockstar’, who hit 10 of his 24 attempts at a double for a 42 per cent success rate, was beaten 3-0 in the opener, but got off the mark with a 130 finish on the bull and went on to claim the second set by a similar score.

After going off the boil in set three, Cullen roared back to land two 180s and a double-10 finish for a 10-dart leg in the opening game of the must-win fourth, which he took 3-0.