Jonathan Phillips and Sheffield Steelers out to depose Guildford Flames at Elite League summit
JONATHAN PHILLIPS says an ability to learn quickly on the job has helped Sheffield Steelers enjoy such an effective start to the 2022-23 Elite League season.
An opening night loss at home to Cardiff Devils was not the ideal start for Aaron Fox’s team but, since then, they have been picture perfect in the league, their fourth straight win coming at fellow high-fliers Coventry Blaze on Sunday.
It leaves them third in the standings but with a chance of going top if they beat current leaders Guildford Flames at Sheffield Arena tonight.
It was against Guildford that the Steelers bounced back from that Cardiff loss, winning 4-1 the following night at The Spectrum. Since then, Paul Dixon’s team have gone on a four-game winning streak in the league themselves.
Most Popular
“You never want to lose the first game, especially at home and it being a big game against Cardiff as well,” said Phillips.
“But there have been a lot of big learning points since and each week we’ve improved and got better.”
“Guildford have been a good team for a few years now and they are just so dangerous to play against. But we know we need to bag as many points early on as we can, otherwise losses at this time of year can come back to bite you when you are scrambling for points late on in the season.”