Key duo Vicki Oyesola and Sienna Rushton agree Leeds Rhinos netball return

BACK FOR MORE: Vicki Oyesola, in action against Saracens Mavericks' Bella Baylis last season. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

England Roses international Vicki Oyesola, 23, was an ever-present last year in the team that made it all the way to finals weekend.

Oyesola said: “I’m really excited to be continuing with the Rhinos for another season. I thought that we built a great culture so I am looking forward to continuing that.

“We put in place a good foundation last season so we have got something to build off and I think it’s really important that we retain what we can from last season to help with the momentum for next year.

“The team culture was something that influenced my decision to stay, we were well on our way to doing something big last season and I think a few more months and hours of training together we will be able to create something special.”

And rising star winner Sienna Rushton, 19, is back for more of the same after scoring 266 goals for the Superleague newcomers in the 2021 season en route to selection for the Roses Futures programme.

“I had never really played Super League before last year so the season surpassed my expectations in every way possible,” said the Londoner.

“I never imagined myself playing in a finals weekend in my first ever Superleague season.

“I was really fortunate to get the opportunities that I did to get out on court with Leeds and to be fully emersed with the girls was incredible.