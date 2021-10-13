Kid Galahad and Terri Harper to put world titles on the line at Sheffield Arena next month

TITLE DEFENCES: For Kid Galahad and Terri Harper. Pictures: Getty Images.

Galahad, whose only career defeat came against Josh Warrington at the Leeds Arena in 2019, has already called for unification bouts against WBC king Gary Russell Jr. and WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete but must overcome the challenge of Martinez before getting his chance to chase more belts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harper will return to the ring for the first time in 12 months as she looks to retain her WBC and IBO super featherweight belts against the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner.

MAIDEN DEFENCE: Kid Galahad beat Jazza Dickens in August to win the IBF featherweight title. Picture: Getty Images.

In her last outing, the Yorkshire fighter stopped Norway’s Katharina Thanderz in nine rounds to retain her world champion status.

The Denaby-born champion was set to defend her world titles in a unification fight with South Korea’s undefeated WBA world champion Hyun-Mi Choi in May before sustaining a hand injury that has kept her side-lined for a number of months.

“I am beyond excited for this,” said Galahad.

“It will give me a great sense of pride to be making my first world title defence right here in Sheffield, the city where my boxing journey began with the legend Brendan Ingle.

BACK TO IT: Terri Harper will return to the ring for the first time in 12 months. She was last in action against Katharina Thanderz in November 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

“Brendan told me way back when I was 14-years-old that if I stuck with it, I would be a world champion one day – so this will be a special moment for me, and it will be dedicated to Brendan and Alma Ingle.

"To make my maiden world title defence right here in front of the incredible people of Sheffield, my family and my fans will be a very special moment.

“Kiko is a former world champion and has been in with multiple other world champions so he has a huge amount of experience. He is a very tough man and never shy's away during a fight.

"You’re always going to be in for a hard night’s work with Kiko who will be pushing, pressuring and punching all night long."

Of her title defence, Harper said: “I am very excited to be back out on November 13 and continuing the journey.

“It has been a tough year out with the injury, but we have been constantly working in the gym and I feel so much more focused mentally.