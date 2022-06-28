Leeds cyclist Tom Pidcock to make his Tour de France debut this summer as he is selected in Ineos Grenadiers’ eight-man squad

Olympic mountain bike champion Pidcock, 22, is ready to start only his second career Grand Tour less than two weeks after contracting Covid-19, which forced him to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse.

Yates, 29, also pulled out of that race with the virus but joins Thomas and Martinez in a group Ineos hope is strong enough to regain the yellow jersey the team won in seven out of eight Tours before the emergence of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who has won the race in each of the past two years.

Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Castroviejo, Dylan van Baarle and long-standing road captain Luke Rowe complete the Ineos squad for the Tour, which starts in Copenhagen on Friday with a race against the clock, giving Ganna a shot at the first yellow jersey.

Thomas, 36, is hoping to recapture the form that brought him yellow four years ago.

Many expect Martinez, who has stepped up from a super-domestique role to be given a leadership opportunity, to be Ineos’ main contender, but Thomas reminded all of his credentials by winning the Tour de Suisse 10 days ago.

Team UAE Emirates’ Pogacar is the stand-out favourite to win yellow once again with compatriot Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma seen as his most likely challenger, but Ineos are hoping the numbers game works in their favour.

“We’ve got a really dynamic and versatile group of riders that are ready to go full gas and really take this race on,” deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said.

TOM PIDCOCK: The Olympic mountain bike champion from Leeds will compete at the Tour de France this summer. Picture: Getty Images.