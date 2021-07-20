Leeds golf courses set to showcase the continent’s top amateurs

Moortown Golf Club in Leeds is set to co-host the Men’s and Women’s English Amateur Championship next week along with Headingley Golf Club. Picture: James Hardisty.

Beginning tomorrow, Alwoodley stages the European Ladies Amateur Championship over four days.

It is only the third time a course in England has hosted the European Ladies Amateur since its first staging in 1986.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Golf’s director of championships, James Crampton, said: “This is one of the most prestigious events on the amateur golf calendar and we are delighted to be the host nation and playing at Alwoodley.

“Both the set-up and the reception that is guaranteed at Alwoodley – a fantastic venue as demonstrated when they successfully staged the 2019 Brabazon Trophy – will, I’m sure, do the event justice.”

England hosted the 2019 edition of the championship at Parkstone Golf Club in Dorset with homegrown talent Alice Hewson emerging as the winner.

“To have the best women golfers from all around Europe competing on English soil at Alwoodley is hugely exciting,” added Crampton.

Then next week, Moortown and Headingley will co-host the Men’s and Women’s English Amateur Championship.

It is only the second time two courses have hosted a combined event for both sexes.

Headingley will host two practice rounds on July 25 and 26, and two rounds of men’s and women’s strokeplay competition on July 27 and 28 before the event moves to Moortown for the final four days of match play up to Sunday August 1.

Last year’s coronavirus-enforced rearrangement meant both the men’s and women’s had to be staged at Woodhall Spa, a format the organisers – England Golf – have gone back to for 2021.

Crampton said: “We were able to showcase all that is good about the men’s and women’s amateur game in one amazing week of golf.

“It’s an innovative and modern formula we felt was worth repeating going forward.