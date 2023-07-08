LEEDS KNIGHTS head coach Ryan Aldridge admits the departure of Cole Shudra back to Sheffield Steelers has left him with a huge hole to fill in his roster for the 2023-24 NIHL National season.

The Knights - including Aldridge himself - have always stated they would never stand in the way of any player wishing to play at a higher level, whether in this country or elsewhere.

Shudra returning to the club where he started as an apprentice back in 2016 is evidence of that commitment, but it doesn’t disguise the fact that with just over two months to go until the start of the new campaign, the Knights now find themselves desperately looking for a top-end British player.

The trouble is, there are not too many around with themselves and their second-tier rivals having already snapped up the cream of the British crop.

GONE: Cole Shudra has returned to Sheffield Steelers, the club where he started as an apprentice and where his dad Ron made his name in British hockey. It brings an end to a two-year stint at Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Steelers, of course – along with the rest of the UK hockey scene – are still reeling from the tragic, sudden death of 20-year-old forward Alex Graham, who was close friends with a number of the Knights’ players, including Shudra.

The Steelers won’t have got Shudra on the cheap, either, the player having only committed himself to the Knights on a two-year deal until the summer of 2025 as recently as March.

But, ultimately, the lure of playing again for the club where his dad Ron made his name, proved too irresistible, the 6ft 2 ins forward no doubt determined to make the most of his latest opportunity to become a regular for the team he grew up following.

“It’s a massive loss for me, the team, the organisation,” said Aldridge. “Especially at this point in the season. If it had been at the start of the summer, it wouldn’t have been so bad but, to leave at this point, is very tough.

DOUBLE-WINNER: Cole Shudra exits Leeds Knights as a NIHL National league and play-off winner. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“It leaves us with a big hole to fill and not a lot of time to do it. Grant Cooper leaving mid-season this year was tough but, in that case, there were imports out there.

“There are very few, if any, British players out there - it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We understand Cole’s reasons for going, he wants to play at a higher level and as an organisation we’ve always said we would never get in the way of a player wanting to do that.

“I just hope it works out for him.”

ON THE SEARCH: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is looking for another high-end British forward following the departure of Cole Shudra to Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Shudra has made 162 appearances for the Steelers, playing mainly on defence, scoring seven goals and eight assists. Last year saw him make just the one appearance for Aaron Fox’s team.

He departs the Knights having made a huge impact during his two-year stint in Leeds, one that ended in such glorious fashion with last season’s league and play-off double.

In 99 league and play-off games the 24-year-old endeared himself to the Knights’ faithful by plundering 171 points - including 80 goals.

As far as Aldridge was concerned, Shudra made an impact all over the ice, making it much tougher to find a like-for-like replacement.

STARTING POINT: Cole Shudra (left) poses with then Sheffield Steelers head coach Paul Thompson and fellow 'apprentice' Liam Kirk, after the two were unveiled by the Elite League club before the 2016-17 season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“He can change a game for you,” added Aldridge. “He’s very smart defensively, he can put the puck in the net and can score big, meaningful goals.

“He was a massive part of our locker room, too but we’re pulling out all the stops to try and replace him.