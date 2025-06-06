IT’S clear Innes Gallacher had little idea what he was getting himself into when he made his Leeds Knights debut on a cold Sunday night in Wiltshire back in Dececmber 2023.

But ever since that moment - the Knights edging out hosts Swindon Wildcats 3-2 in overtime thanks to a Jordan Buesa winner - things could hardly have gone any better for the 20-year-old forward.

Just over 80 games into his second-tier career, Gallacher can boast of two league titles and a National Cup winners’ medal.

Gallacher had first come down to England just a few weeks earlier when former Knights’ forward Joey Coulter - then player-coach at NIHL North One outfit Widnes Wild - signed him on a two-way from Kilmarnock Thunder in the Scottish National League.

It wasn’t long before Coulter was recommending the gifted youngster to Leeds’ head coach Ryan Aldridge, who was quickly impressed.

Aldridge has continued to be impressed, meaning it was a formality when it came to tying down Gallacher to another season.

“I loved playing at Widnes and it was a great opportunity,” said Gallacher after his return was confirmed by the Knights on Friday. “I knew Joey (Coulter) but I had no idea about the NIHL National when I was playing in Scotland.

“Then I got the chance at Leeds because they needed somebody to fill in as a couple of lads were on GB Under-20s duty and I was fortunate enough to be put forward by Joey.

“That first game in Swindon, I had no idea what I was getting into but I soon realised it was a much bigger deal.

“It was a big difference to what I’d been used to in Kilmarnock, ten-fold - absolutely insane.

“Ever since then I’ve loved it here. Last year was great because I was living down here, felt more comfortable with everything and I’m just over the moon to be back for another year.”

Aldridge, who saw Gallacher blossom alongside the likes of Fin Bradon, Oli Endicott and Ethan Hehir, believes there is more to come from the Scottish youngster.

“He’s turning himself into a real player,” said Aldridge. “He has very quickly become a big part of what we do here.