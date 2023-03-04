Leeds Knights Juniors crowned Under-14 North league champions as they qualify for National Finals

LEEDS KNIGHTS’ owner Steve Nell hailed the success of Leeds Junior Knights’ Under-14s after they were crowned Division One North Champions for their age-group last weekend.

TOP DOGS: Leeds Junior Knights Under-14s celebrate their Division One North title success in Nottingham

The Juniors came home from Nottingham with a 6-2 win meaning they cannot be caught with four games of their season still remaining.

They have qualified for the National Finals to be held at Ice Sheffield in May, with Nottingham Manchester Storm Academy and Bradford Bulldogs battling it out to join them, where they will take on sides from the southern section of the junior league structure.

"It has been a pleasure to see the Leeds Junior Knights flourish and their growth has been spectacular,” said Nell, of a club that was formed less than two years ago.

"I’m excited for the future of the Junior Knights, as well as our relationship with them.”

Knights’ goalie coach Davey Lawrence also coaches the Juniors’ large group of netminders through all the age levels.

He added: “I’m so proud of the way that the club’s playing and the way that we are developing so many players all at the same time.