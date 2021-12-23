Leeds Knights head coach, Dave Whistle Picture James Hardisty

Less than four months after the rebirth of semi-pro hockey at the Planet Ice-owned venue, this time operating independently under the name of Leeds Knights and spearheaded by vastly-experienced team owner Steve Nell, there will be a first-ever sellout crowd.

Just over 2,000 fans will be in the building tonight, the vast majority hoping the Knights can overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg of their Autumn Cup Final against Swindon Wildcats.

Nell actually still owns both teams, having built Swindon up to be one of the most successful and widely-respected teams in the UK game’s second tier since taking over 17 years ago.

In one way, tonight is a win-win for him. But, having taken over the Leeds operation from Planet Ice back in April, there is probably little doubt as to where his loyalties will lie tonight.

He came to Leeds for many reasons. The main one being the challenge of helping the team realise its potential in an already sports-mad city.

From having around 800 fans turn out for his team’s first-ever home game - a pre-season challenge encounter against Swindon - Nell and his team, both on and off the ice, have managed to grow the fanbase significantly - no easy task in these Covid-influenced times.

Last Sunday, there were over 1,400 at Elland Road to see the Knights overcome Basingstoke Bison 3-2.

Tonight is a different situation - with so much more on the line.

Head coach Dave Whistle, the experienced Canadian brought in by Nell to steer a young roster through its first season, believes the atmosphere generated tonight - two nights before Christmas - could prove the key factor in helping his players over the line against NIHL National’s form team.

After the Knights enjoyed a 7-3 win in Wiltshire during the group stages of the Cup back in September, each of the subsequent games between the two has been decided by the odd goal.

Whistle expects another close encounter on home ice, but believes his possesses the requisite quality to see off their opponents and life the team’s first-ever piece of silverware.

“I think it will be another tight game, but I’m hoping our fanbase is as loud as it has ever been and that they can get us motivated right off the bat,” said Whistle.

“We’re a goal down but we still don’t want to take too many chances against this team because they are a good team, a good team who can put the puck in the net.

“They have two lines that do a very good job in that respect, their third line plays very well with the puck and when they don’t have the puck. There is a reason why they are top of the league - they are a difficult team to play against.