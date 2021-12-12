Lewis Hamilton: W Series driver Sarah Moore has 'a lot of love' for Mercedes man's rainbow-emblazoned helmet

SUPPORT: Lewis Hamilton with his rainbow helmet. Picture: Getty Images.

The seven-time Formula One champion, who is targeting an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi today, wore the helmet for the first time ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix last month.

He wore it again in Saudi Arabia last weekend and will have it with him for a third time this afternoon as he aims to become a world champion again.

Richard Morris, a British racing driver and co-founder of Racing Pride, said last month Hamilton’s gesture “fills me with hope” and hailed the 36-year-old for an "incredible act of allyship".

Moore, who comes from Harrogate, is an ambassador for Racing Pride - an LGBTQ+ charity working in the motorsport industry to promote inclusivity - and also voiced her praise for Hamilton.

The 28-year-old's racing helmet carries a rainbow flag with a similar design, as she told The Yorkshire Post of Hamilton's helmet: "I absolutely love it.

"I did make a post on social media, as most people will have seen my design for this year which has the rainbow from front to back and going over the top of the helmet.

FINALE: The final race of the Formula One season will take place in Abu Dhabi today. Picture: Getty Images.

"Lewis took that and kind of blew it up.

"I am not going to say he got the idea from my helmet but it is cool to see! I have a lot of love for that. It is amazing to see the F1 drivers getting on board.

"Lewis was behind the Black Lives Matter movement and to now see him also helping give a big push for the LGBTQ community is great.

"It is not just Lewis, Seb [Vettel] has done quite a bit himself and Mick Schumacher as well. It is nice to see more F1 drivers getting on board."