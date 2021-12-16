Contrasting emotions: Lewis Hamilton, right, and Max Verstappen, after Sunday’s dramatic F1 finale. (Picture: AP/Hassan Ammar)

Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.

Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios – but Wolff’s immediate concern is helping Hamilton ease his understandable sense of disappointment.

Wolff said: “It is going to take a long time to digest what has happened on Sunday. I don’t think we will ever get over it, that’s not possible. I would very much hope that Lewis continues racing because he’s the greatest driver of all times.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool)

“We will be working through the events over the next weeks and months and I think that as a racer, his heart will say ‘I need to continue’, because he is at the peak of his game.

“But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values and it is difficult for him to understand how that happened.

“I just have to do the utmost that I can to help him overcome this, in order for him to return strong and with a love of the sport and trust in the decision-making of the sport next year, and I wish very much that will be the case.”