Liam Kirk’s double helps Great Britain make history at ice hockey World Championships

Liam Kirk celebrates his second goal against Belarus (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Kirk, from Rotherham, is the first player born and trained in England to be chosen in the National Hockey League draft when selected by Arizona Coyotes in 2018.

He put Britain ahead with his third goal of the tournament.

Belarus levelled through Vladislav Kodola midway through the game before two goals inside 89 seconds from Ben Davies and Kirk put Britain in control.

Liam Kirk scores against Belarus (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Mike Hammond extended Britain’s lead to 4-1 but Geoff Platt reduced the arrears and Shane Prince made it a one-goal game at 57:43.

However, Britain held firm to secure a famous victory – their first in regulation time at this level since 1962 – which followed the point gained in an overtime loss to Denmark on Tuesday.

Britain return to action tomorrow against Sweden.

Co-coach, Adam Keefe, said: “The players’ passion, desire and courage to do the things they need to do to win is remarkable. The confidence comes from the room and the special bond they have.

Davies and Myers celebrate during a historic win for Great Britain ice hockey (Picture: Dean Woolley)

“This was a fantastic performance against a very good team. We knew as a coaching staff and we believe in these players if they keep playing that way they will get their moment - and this is their moment.

“Everything that is happening to them right now is well deserved and well earned and all the credit in the world goes to each and every one of those players.

“If they compete like that night in, night out, they are going to be in every game - not just Belarus and Denmark, but teams like Sweden and Czech Republic.”