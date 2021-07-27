Murray takes the scrum-half duties from Ali Price, who drops to the bench in a straight swap of roles from the series opener at Cape Town Stadium that saw the Lions emerge 22-17 winners.
Vunipola is rewarded for his impact off the bench in the first Test, which included a solid scrummaging performance, by getting the nod ahead of Rory Sutherland at loose-head prop.
Sutherland struggled at the set-piece and with Wyn Jones suffering from a shoulder problem, the Scotland front-row is needed among the replacements.
The final adjustment to the XV that have placed the Lions on the brink of a first series victory over South Africa since 1997 is Harris’s promotion from outside the 23 to replace Elliot Daly in the centres.
British and Irish Lions team: S Hogg (Exeter, Scotland); A Watson (Bath, England), C Harris (Gloucester, Scotland), R Henshaw (Leinster, Ireland), D Van Der Merwe (Worcester, Scotland); D Biggar (Northampton, Wales), C Murray (Munster, Ireland); M Vunipola (Saracens, England), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England), T Furlong (Leinster, Ireland), M Itoje (Saracens, England), A W Jones - captain (Ospreys, Wales), C Lawes (Northampton, England), T Curry (Sale, England), J Conan (Leinster, Ireland).
Replacements: K Owens (Scarlets, Wales), R Sutherland (Worcester, Scotland), K Sinckler (Bristol, England), T Beirne (Munster, Ireland), T Faletau (Bath, Wales), A Price (Glasgow, Scotland), O Farrell (Saracens, England), E Daly (Saracens, England).