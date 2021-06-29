Great Britain's Marc Scott: Tokyo-bound.

Marc Scott, 27, who left North Yorkshire to pursue his running career at the University of Tulsa in America, has been rewarded for a victory over quadruple Olympic champion Farah in the 10,000m by selection for the event, and in the 5,000m for which he had already secured the qualifying standard.

Sprinter Beth Dobbin 27, from Doncaster is also off to Tokyo having completed the double of qualifying standard and a top-two finish at the weekend’s British Championships; a feat matched by York shot-putter Scott Lincoln, 28. All three are off to their first Olympics.

As is Leeds Beckett University student Keely Hodgkinson, the 19-year-old from Wigan who won the European Indoor 800m title in March and beat Britain’s middle distance standard-bearer Laura Muir over the same distance at the trials at the weekend.

Great Britain's Beth Dobbin: Selected.

Another European Indoors champion who developed her running in America is Amy Eloise-Markovc, the Wakefield Harriers member, who has been selected to run in the 5,000m.

An outside bet for a medal in Tokyo is 20km race walker Tom Bosworth, who trains at the national performance centre at Leeds Beckett University. The 31-year-old Commonwealth Games silver medallist is headed to his second Olympics.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s Richard Kilty has been selected for the 4x100m and Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club member Lee Thompson, 24, is part of the 4x400m team.

Dina Asher-Smith heads the list of 65 athletes selected to join the seven marathon runners already named. The world 200m champion is one of the squad’s biggest medal hopes on the track in Tokyo in the 100m and 200m.

Going for gold: Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson joins the team for her third Olympics, subject to demonstrating fitness ahead of Tokyo after battling a serious Achilles injury this year.

Lawrence Okoye makes a successful return to Team GB having reached the men’s discus final at London 2012 after spending seven years - five in the NFL - focusing on American football.

CJ Ujah won the men’s 100m in Manchester on Saturday to seal his spot after European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start but the 25-year-old makes the team.

Reece Prescod is the third man selected for the 100m with Adam Gemili focusing on the 200m.Olympic head coach at UK Athletics, Christian Malcolm, said: “To represent your country at an Olympic Games is an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you have competed at a Games previously or if this is your first call-up.