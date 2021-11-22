Matt Fitzpatrick and Marcus Armitage have plenty to build on in 2022 after strong finish to European Tour season

Matt Fitzpatrick: Finished fourth on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai order of merit.

Matt Fitzpatrick almost finished on a high for the second straight year by winning the lucrative season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

But his closing round of six-under-par 66 was matched by Collin Morikawa, the Open champion, who succeeded Fitzpatrick as the tournament winner and also became the first American to top the European Tour’s money list.

It was a strong end to the season for 27-year-old Fitzpatrick, who won the Andalucia Masters in October, meaning that he has finished only one season in the last seven without a tournament win.

Marcus Armitage of England plays his tee shot to the 2nd hole during Day One of The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“Another season over, gave it my all to make it a 3rd win at DP World Tour Championship today but came up just short,” tweeted Fitzpatrick, who finished fourth on the money list. “Love the golf course and playing out here.

“Time to build on a strong finish to the year and bring it into 2022!”

Howley Hall’s Marcus Armitage can also be proud of a strong 2021, one in which he won for the first time on the main circuit at the Porsche European Open and competed right to the end in Dubai, a closing 72 seeing him finish on nine-under in a tie for 16th.

Armitage finished 42nd on the money list. He tweeted: “Well 2021 that’s a wrap!! thank you to everyone that supported me! thank you to my team, my friends, the company’s that sponsor me, thank you to the tour and everyone that runs it. Out until 2022.”