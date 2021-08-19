OIsin Murphy and Dragon Symbol hoping to turn the tables on rivals in York’s Nunthorpe Stakes

Oisin Murphy has high hopes for Dragon Symbol in today's Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

OISIN MURPHY will have an added incentive when luckless sprinter Dragon Symbol seeks redemption in today’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes – the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival’s day three feature.

The champion jockey was first past the post on the Archie Watson-trained speedster in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup before losing the race in a stewards’ inquiry to the American challenger Campanelle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horse and rider were then runner-up in Newmarket’s Darley July Cup to the fast finishing Starman before seconditis continued in Goodwood’s King George Stakes when Suesa, a leading contender today, surged clear.

Suesa and William Buick are leading contenders for today's Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

“I think the world of the horse,” Murphy told The Yorkshire Post earlier this week. “Hopefully he will go well – I owe it to him.”

But the aforementioned Watson, one of the rising stars of the training ranks, draws comfort from the fact that Dragon Symbol did finish ahead of Suesa at Ascot – and has hopes of turning the tables on the Goodwood run in a race that forms part of the Qipco British Champions Series,

“We’ve met Suesa twice, and we beat her comprehensively at Ascot before she beat us at Goodwood, where I didn’t think things went our way,” he said.

“Dragon Symbol is very versatile with regard to the ground and I think he goes on anything. It was heavy at Ascot and softish at Goodwood, but it was quick ground when he chased home Starman in the July Cup.”

Elaborating on the Goodwood run, he said: “I thought he travelled very well, down in trip, but unfortunately the two longshot pacemakers came back in his lap.

“Oisin had to switch right, and then he had to switch even further right to get round Battaash, so by the time he had got out he was on the wrong part of the track compared to the winner. I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think we might turn the tables.”

Wesley Ward has not had a runner in the Nunthorpe since his dual Royal Ascot winner Lady Aurelia was agonisingly beaten by Marsha four years ago when Frankie Dettori’s celebrations proved premature.

Ward and Dettori – the beneficiaries of Dragon Symbol’s demotion at Ascot – team up today with Golden Pal who won last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

And it promises to be a big afternoon for Dettori who partners Stradivarius, the former champion stayer, in the Lonsdale Cup.

A triple winner of the Asciot Gold Cup, Stradivarius lost his crown in this year’s renewal when Mark Johnston’s Subjectivist won the celebrated race for Yorkshire.

Now seven, this race will tell whether the John and Thady Gosden-trained horse, winner of 17 races for owner Bjorn Nielsen, is still competitive at the very top. Much will depend on ground conditions – the biggest threat is Goodwood Cup hero Trueshan but Hollie Doyle’s mount thrives on soft going.

Ante-post favourite Live Your Dream is first reserve for tomorrow’s Sky Bet Ebor after missing the cut by one.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Pat Cosgrave had faced an anxious wait to see if the four-year-old, who has won three of his four starts this term, would sneak into the field.

The Knavesmire feature has a safety limit of 22.

Euchen Glen will shoulder a top weight of 10st 2lb for trainer Jim Goldie and Boroughbridge jockey Paul Mulrennan after an exceptional campaign that has seen him win at both Group Three and Listed level, as well as a narrow defeat at Glorious Goodwood.

Alcohol Free is set to drop back to a mile for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot after failing to get home in Wednesday’s Juddmonte International won by the majestic Mishriff ridden by David Egan.