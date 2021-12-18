Paisley Park owner Andrew Gemmell still believes in his horse ahead of Long Walk Hurdle

Paisley Park today seeks to won Ascot's Long Walk Hurdle for the third time in four years in the colours of owner Andrew Gemmell, with Tom Bellamy deputising for the suspended Aidan Coleman.

OWNER Andrew Gemmell continues to retain every faith in Paisley Park as the horse attempts to win Ascot’s Grade One Long Walk Hurdle for the third time in four years.

The Emma Lavelle-trained Paisley Park was victorious in 2018, and again last year, and is ridden for the first time today by Tom Bellamy in place of regular rider Aidan Coleman who is suspended after incurring a lengthy whip ban.

Paisley Park was well-beaten on his seasonal reappearance in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby – and then in Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle – as connections contemplate a switch to larger obstacles.

Today’s three mile test will confirm whether Paisley Park retains the ability of old – his rivals include Thyme Hill who he defeated by a neck in a pulsating renewal of the Long Walk 12 months ago.

Gemmell, who has been blind since birth and whose ownership of the former champion stayer has capitivated racing, said: “It is going to be tough with Thyme Hill in there, but it is what it is - it is big race and we have won two of the last three, so we are hoping for three out of four.

“There is a bigger field than there was at Newbury and hopefully a stronger pace - and that is important. That will definitely suit us. At the moment, I would have to say that the Stayers’ Hurdle will be the plan of attack. Ascot on Saturday, then the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Stayers’ Hurdle is the most likely route forward.”

Last year’s Christmas Hurdle winner Silver Streak has died, his trainer Evan Williams has announced.

Williams tweeted that the popular grey horse, owned by Settle farmer Les Fell, had “suffered a fatal injury”.

He wrote last night: “Sad day silver streak suffered a fatal injury today thanks for the memories”.