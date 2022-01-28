Penistone’s Oliver Rowland sets sights on Formula E podium with new team Mahindra

Mahindra Racing's Oliver Rowland will take part in the opening Formula E race of the new season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia this evening. Picture: Carl Bingham/LAT Images.

The popular electric car series returns with an expanded schedule of 16 races in 12 cities across the world, beginning with this weekend’s double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Rowland cannot wait to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Diriyah,” said Rowland, who switched from the Nissan e.dams team in the off-season after a disappointing 2021 campaign. “It’s difficult to know where we are in terms of performance as we don’t have much experience with the team.

“I have a pretty good record here at Diriyah. I’ve been inside the top seven five times. I have a good track record here and it’s a good track, so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing where we are and using it as a baseline.”

Penistone's Oliver Rowland has joined Mahindra Racing. Picture: Simon Galloway/LAT Images.

“It would be nice to be in the points,” he added. “It’s very difficult to say where you’re going to be but I would like to try and get a podium this weekend which would start our relationship as a team quite well.”

The 2022 campaign opens with a pair of eagerly-anticipated night races [this evening and tomorrow evening] around the historic desert surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Diryiah will see the competitive debut of the new qualifying format Formula E has introduced for season eight.

The knockout format has been compared in style to football’s Champions League with two groups of 11 drivers, ordered based on their Championship position, setting lap times in a 10-minute session.

The fastest four from each then progress into the knockout ‘duel’ stage, with the fastest driver or duel winner progressing until the final two are determined and the winning driver in the final taking pole position.