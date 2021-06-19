Rain arrives at right time for Nahaar’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes run at Royal Ascot

Trainer William Haggas.

Quick going scuppered any remaining hopes of the Yorkshire-born trainer saddling globetrotting Group One winner Addeybb in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday, a race ultimately won by Love.

Yet yesterday’s deluge at the Berkshire track will suit Nahaarr who, like Addeybb, runs in the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nahaarr was an eyecatching second to the Ed Walker-trained Starman, today’s favourite, in last month’s Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes on the Knavesmire, but the ground will be more to his liking today.

Nahaarr features in today’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes – the highlight of Royal Ascot’s finale.

“I thought Starman looked a very good horse at York and our horse has yet to win a stakes race of any description, although he’s only run in one,” said Haggas before Alenquer’s win yesterday. “He’s got a bit to find with Starman and a few others, but Nahaarr ran a very good race in the Duke Of York.

“It will help him if it rains as I think he might be a little bit better with a bit of cut in the ground. If they go fast and he can wait a bit I think he’ll come home well.”

Nahaarr is the mount of Tom Marquand whose fiancée Hollie Doyle rides Hambleton Racing’s Glen Shiel – the horse that gave her a first ever Group One win when taking the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot last October.