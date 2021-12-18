Rotherham Titans hopeful but yet to achieve full potential as quest for promotion gathers pace

Matt Challinor. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

They were supposed to host Sheffield Tigers today in a South Yorkshire derby, seeking an 11th straight win, an impressive run of success which underlines just why they are so hotly-tipped to claim the National Two North title after relegation in 2020.

However, the game was called off yesterday due to Covid concerns in the visitors’ ranks so Rotherham will have to wait until the new year before they continue their march. Their next game is scheduled to be at home against leaders Sedgley Park – the only team above them – on Saturday January 8, in a clash which could go a long way to deciding who does eventually claim top spot this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the aforementioned unexpected occurrences in their camp, though, none can have been as surprising as the departure of head coach Steve Salvin a few weeks ago.

Nevertheless, the fact they have maintained their stellar sequence of victories since then arguably just underlines the quality, character and determination of the players who are driving them forwards.

Sheffield RUFC coach Adam Byron came in to replace Salvin, who saw a move to Glasgow Warriors fall through and has now found himself commuting to work as Exeter Chiefs’ women’s forwards coach.

Byron has overseen victories against Tynedale, Loughborough Students, Huddersfield and last weekend’s scrappy 26-10 success at Harrogate, judicially ensuring there has not been too much upheaval.

Veteran lock Matt Challinor, one of Rotherham’s big recruits from Doncaster Knights in the summer, is pleased with how the Titans – the only unbeaten side in the competition – are shaping up with 11 wins and one draw

“We have been pleased and, on a whole, we’ve probably deserved all those wins we’ve had,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“But there’s been some where we’ve rode our luck a little bit and managed to get over the line which is great, too. To be honest, I don’t think we’ve really hit our straps yet.

“We’re probably running in fourth gear and we do have more potential to reach which is a good thing.

“What happened with Salvo unfortunately happened. He elected to go to Glasgow and that fell through for whatever reason.

“I thought he was doing a really good job and then Adam’s come in.

“I think he’s been conscious not to make massive changes because it’s tough when you don’t really have a bedding-in period.

“But he’s had four games and done really well.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air and mindful not to overload us with too much information.

“But he’s made some little tweaks and I think players have had a lot of benefit from that.”

Rotherham are just three points behind Sedgley Park where they drew 22-22 in September in only the second round of the campaign.

“That was one of the games where, if we’re being honest, we were lucky to get away with a draw,” conceded Challinor.

“But I dare say we’re a totally different animal now.

“We’re a lot better co-ordinated and we’ve bedded in together while on a nice, tight pitch at Clifton Lane it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“They are going well but Stourbridge are the team to beat to be honest.

“The league looks like it’s really close but we do have two games in hand over them (Sedgley).

“Going forward – and we’ve spoken to each other about this – it’s about performance.

“Every week we’re expected to get five points and win convincingly but at the weekend we played Harrogate and that wasn’t the case.

“Our performance was a little bit off. If we look after our performance, results will look after themselves.”

Rotherham, Hull and Stourbridge are all locked on 55 points with Stourbridge also having two games in hand.

Meanwhile, having invested heavily in food and drink for today’s game, Rotherham are still inviting fans to Clifton Lane from noon.