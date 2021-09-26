Ryder Cup: Draws and tee times for decisive final day at Whistling Straits PLUS day two game-by-game review

DECISIVE DAY: Europe's Sergio Garcia putts on the 15th during day two of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits - he is fourth out for the holders in the singles. Picture: Anthony Behar/PA

It leaves 12 singles matches to be played on the Sunday, in which the holders will have to pull off something special to win. Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick is last out for Europe at around 7.05pm, taking on Daniel Berger.

Draw and tee times for the final session of the 43rd Ryder Cup, Europe v United States at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin are as follows ((Europe names first, all times BST):

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1704: Rory McIlroy v Xander Schauffele

American spectators celebrate at the end of day two of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Picture: Anthony Behar/PA

1715: Shane Lowry v Patrick Cantlay

1726: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

1737: Sergio Garcia v Bryson DeChambeau

1748: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth celebrate on the 16th hole during their foursomes match against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger at Whistling Straits Picture: AP/Jeff Roberson

1759: Paul Casey v Dustin Johnson

1810: Bernd Wiesberger v Brooks Koepka

1821: Ian Poulter v Tony Finau

1832: Tyrrell Hatton v Justin Thomas

MAKE IT COUNT: Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy line up a putt on the sixth hole during a four-ball match on day two at Whistling Straits - the holders trail 11-5 going into the third and final day. Picture: AP/Jeff Roberson

1843: Lee Westwood v Harris English

1854: Tommy Fleetwood v Jordan Spieth

1905: Matt Fitzpatrick v Daniel Berger

Saturday’s games

USA's Harris English is congratulated by Tony Finau on the sixth hole during their four-ball match against Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton at Whistling Straits Picture: AP/Jeff Roberson

Foursomes (Europe names first)

John Rahm and Sergio Garcia beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3 and 1

Europe’s all-Spanish pairing produced a superb fightback to claim Europe’s only point of the opening session. It came after a start to forget as Koepka and Berger won the opening three holes. The Europeans reduced the deficit at the fourth but again found themselves three down after a bogey at the par-five fifth. Their recovery began as Rahm secured the sixth with a solid putt and Garcia did likewise at the eighth before brilliantly chipping in to take the ninth. They maintained the momentum with success at the 12th and 13th. The Americans kept hopes alive by winning the 14th but, after a long delay at the 15th when a ruling went against a frustrated Koepka, the Spaniards closed the match out by winning at 16 and 17. Europe 3 USA 6

Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton lost to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa 2 and 1

Casey and Hatton were left with too much to do after an early battering that saw the Americans win six of the opening eight holes to move four ahead. Johnson underlined their superiority by chipping in at the third. The European pair pulled one back when the Americans bogeyed the 11th and, after also taking the 13th, they suddenly sensed an unlikely comeback when Casey remarkably holed a blind approach for an eagle at the 14th. The run was not to last as the Americans quickly hit back at the 15th and then held on. Europe 3 USA 7

Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 2 down

Hovland and Wiesberger went down to defeat on the 18th after letting a brilliant start slip. The European duo led by three after six but their advantage was cancelled out as Thomas and Spieth won three of the next four. A birdie at 11 saw Hovland and Wiesberger edge back ahead but they then lost three in succession from the 14th. A birdie on the 17th ensured the match would go the distance but any hopes of snatching back half a point ended when Wiesberger found the creek that cuts through the final fairway. Europe 3 USA 8

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick lost to Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2 and 1

Another match that started brightly for the Europeans ended in disappointment. After early holes were shared, Westwood produced a superb approach to the fifth to allow Fitzpatrick to put Europe ahead. Things took a turn for the worse as Olympic champion Schauffele and FedEx Cup winner Cantlay won four out of five holes around the turn. Westwood and Fitzpatrick rallied to win the 12th and 16th but the American success at the 15th kept things beyond their reach. Europe 3 USA 9

Fourballs

Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton beat Tony Finau and Harris English 1 up

A fired-up Lowry led Europe to a crucial victory in a hard-fought match. The Irishman birdied the third to give Europe an early cushion and then matched almost everything the determined Americans could throw at him to maintain the lead. After a quiet front nine, Hatton came to the fore to extend the advantage by winning the ninth. Finau holed from the edge of the 13th green to keep the Americans in touching distance but Europe held on, with Lowry keeping his nerve to halve the 18th. Europe 4 USA 9

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia beat Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth 2 and 1

Rahm produced yet another inspired performance to lead Europe’s crack Spanish pairing to another vital point. Rahm won three of the opening four holes and then nullified a stunning tee shot from Spieth at the seventh by taking another with a brilliant long putt. The Americans, however, were far from beaten in a high-quality match-up and were all square by the 13th. They might even have led had a Spieth putt not lipped out at 12. Yet Rahm stepped up when it mattered, securing the 15th after a brilliant approach and then holing a clutch putt on 16. Europe 5 USA 9

Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy lost to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa 4 and 3

Another disappointing outing for two of Europe’s Ryder Cup big guns. In slumping to his third defeat of the week, McIlroy looked particularly out of sorts. Poulter did cancel out Johnson’s early success at the second but the Europeans were three down inside eight holes after back-to-back birdies and winning par from Morikawa. Poulter did occasionally threaten to pull something back but the Americans were equal to his efforts and did not loosen their grip. Europe 5 USA 10

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland lost to Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau 3 and 1