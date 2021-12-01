New signing: Shefield's Craig Cook.

Polish star Tobiasz Musielak, a title winner with Swindon in 2019, is returning to British Speedway with the Owlerton club. He will be joined by former Grand Prix and World Cup star Craig Cook in a powerful side.

Jack Holder, Adam Ellis and Kyle Howarth are back from last season’s side along with Stefan Nielsen at reserve and Connor Mountain returns after a spell with the club in 2018 when he made 16 appearances.

Fans have welcomed the signings with open arms but there is some disappointment about them being unable to use Josh Pickering because his average is too high for the points limit.

Title-winner: Tobiasz Musielak has joined Sheffield.

Simon Stead is back for another season after his world title triumph with Great Britain in October and teenage ace Dan Thompson will gain some valuable experience as the club’s number eight rider.

Club co-owner Damien Bates said: “I’m extremely pleased with the way the team has come together and I think the fans will be delighted with it.

“It was always important for us to keep Jack Holder and Adam Ellis because they settled in brilliantly last season and they were both keen to come back to us.

“In Tobiasz and Craig we welcome new signings. I saw the footage of Tobiasz winning the Grand Prix qualifier at Glasgow and he was amazing that night.

“He has plenty of experience on British tracks too which is important and won the league in his last season here.

“We’ve seen Craig have some fantastic meetings around Sheffield and the nice thing about him is there’s no pressure on him. He’s not our number one or two riders, we have no set targets or expectations on him we just want him to enjoy his racing in Sheffield colours.”