Sheffield Steeldogs 1 Leeds Knights 3: Lewis Baldwin double gives Knights advantage

Leeds Knights' Brandon Whistle battles for the puck at a face-off with Sheffield Steeldogs' Sam Towner. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle had spoken before the game about his team adopting a more defensive approach and finding some secondary scoring. He got both.

Defenceman Lewis Baldwin, thrust into an unaccustomed forward role scored twice, assisted on both by Manchester Storm forward Harry Gulliver, who capped a man-of-the-match performance with a late power play strike.

But this tie is far from over, with the Steeldogs no doubt keen to set the record straight when they head to Leeds for Friday night’s second leg.

Sheffield Steeldogs' James Spurr takes a tumble as Leeds Knights' captain Sam Zajac battles on the boards with Jason Hewitt. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

While Gulliver and Baldwin stole the show at one end, netminder Jordan McLaughlin was equally impressive at the other – the two-way signing from the Elite League’s Glasgow Clan being the team’s fourth different goalie in their last five games since the injury sustained by first-choice Sam Gospel and ending the night having turned away 39 of 40 shots on his goal.

Defenceman Ross Kennedy was still out for Leeds after failing to recover from an injury which also kept him out of Sunday’s defeat at Telford Tigers, while centres Philip Edgar and Matty Davies also remained sidelined. It meant Whistle had just 12 skaters to play with. For the Steeldogs, Alex Graham returned after a short spell out injured.

Chances were limited at both ends in the opening exchanges and it was from an unlikely source that the opening goal came at 9.52 when Baldwin, gathering a loose puck just inside the Steeldogs’ zone, fired a speculative effort towards net which squeezed under a partially-unsighted Dmitri Zimozdra’a pads.

Lee Bonner missed a chance to level when left free at the back post on the power play, while Jason Hewitt tried a wraparound only to be denied by McLaughlin’s outstretched right pad.

Sheffield Steeldogs' Jason Hewitt celebrates his equaliser towards the end of the second period at Ice Sheffield. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

Early in the second, Brandon Whistle went close to doubling the Knights’ lead before Hewitt looked certain to score for the hosts only to be denied at point-blank range by McLaughlin.

After enjoying a spell of pressure in the Knights’ zone, the hosts eventually drew level at 37.08 through Hewitt, James Spurr working well behind the net before by-passing Sam Zajac with his near-perfect lay-off for the former GB international to fire through McLaughlin.

It was the Knights who came out the stronger in the third, however, quickly restoring their lead when Baldwin worked well with Gulliver to create a 2-on-1 before firing home at 42.29.

Gulliver, Adam Barnes and Whistle all went close to making it 3-1, while McLaughlin stood tall to deny James Spurr and Alex Graham.

Leeds Knights' Lewis Baldwin. Picture: James Hardisty