Sheffield Steeldogs add Hull Pirates’ Jason Hewitt, Jon Kirk, Matt Bissonnette and Lee Bonner to roster

Jonathan Kirk has spent the majority of his hockey career at Sheffield Steeldogs.

The Pirates announced two weeks ago that they would not be taking part in the 2021-22 campaign due to the financial impact brought about by delays to the refurbishment of Hull Ice Arena by the city council.

Former GB international centre Matty Davies has already found himself a new employer in the shape of Leeds Knights, with the Steeldogs going much further in their bid to be among the front-runners for silverware.

Two of the signings are familiar to Steeldogs’ fans in the shape of Jason Hewitt and defenceman Jonathan Kirk, both of who played for the South Yorkshire club during last season’s Spring Cup and Streaming Series.

Jason Hewitt will be back in Sheffield Steeldogs' colurs for the 2021-22 season. Picture courtesy of Cerys Molloy.

They are joined by Pirates’ team-mates Lee Bonner and dual national forward Matt Bissonnette, much to the delight of Steeldogs’ co-owner Roger Williams.

“We knew we wanted some new guys for this season and we looked at quite a few different options,” said Williams. “Hewy and JK were top of our list having seen how well they fitted in and performed for us.

“Lee trained with us after the Spring Cup, when we hoped to play on and head coach Greg Wood liked what he saw – although we knew him well from the past few years.

“With the sad news about the Pirates, Matt became an option and to be able to sign a player of his quality and experience was a real result for us.”