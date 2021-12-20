Sheffield Steeldogs back on track in NIHL National ahead of Telford Tigers test

Sheffield Steeldogs' Lee Bonner scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 win on the road at Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

Greg Wood’s team – who play Telford on Wednesday – had already found a way to snap their four-game losing streak when putting Peterborough Phantoms to the sword 3-1 on home ice on Friday night.

They then followed that up with a rousing 5-2 success on the road at Milton Keynes Lightning.

And while last night saw the Lightning gain swift revenge with a 6-2 victory at Ice Sheffield, the hosts remain very much in the hunt in terms of the regular season title.

Sheffield Steeldogs' Jason Hewitt. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs.

Teenage forward Thomas Palmer got the ball rolling in Buckinghamshire on Saturday night, bagging his first goal for the Steeldogs after just 2.20.

Lee Bonner and then Jason Hewitt got in on the act within five minutes, before a second from Bonner made it 4-0 with just 14.57 on the clock.

Sean Norris got the hosts on the board just before the end of the first period and they further reduced the arrears through Sam Talbot in the second.

But that was as close as Lewis Clifford’s team could get, Sam Towner killing off hopes of a comeback by the home team with an empty-net strike at 59.25.

Leeds Knights ensured they will go into the second leg of their Autumn Cup Final at home to Swindon Wildcats on Thursday in confident mood with a weekend double-header success against Basingstoke Bison.

The Knights followed up Friday’s 3-2 loss in the first leg of the Cup final to Swindon by winning 4-3 in Hampshire 24 hours later.