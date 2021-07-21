Sheffield Steeldogs fixtures: Who, when and where they will play in 2021-22 NIHL National season

Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Greg Wood. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

Due to the odd number of teams left in the second-tier following Hull Pirates’ withdrawal last week, Greg Wood’s team will sit out the opening night on Saturday, September 18 before getting in on the action the following night in Romford in the NIHL National Cup.

The following Saturday, October 25, will see them on home ice for the first time when they welcome Swindon Wildcats, a road trip to Bees IHC scheduled for 24 hours later.

The Steeldogs’ first meeting with their sole Yorkshire rival, Leeds Knights arrives on Friday, October 15 their final Cup game.

Sheffield Steeldogs will visit Elland ROad to face Leeds on Boing Day, January 23 and April 1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The South Yorkshire team open up their league campaign the following evening when they head to Wiltshire to face Swindon, with 2019-20 league and cup champions Telford visiting Ice Sheffield on Friday, October 22 for the hosts’ first regular season game on home ice.

Other standout dates include the festive season, as ever, with a trip to Leeds scheduled for Boxing Day, Telford at home on Tuesday, December 28 and a rematch with Leeds, this time at Ice Sheffield, on New Year’s Eve.

Other local derby dates with the Knights include November 26 and January 23 at home, with trips to Elland scheduled for January 23 and April 1.

The Steeldogs conclude their regular season schedule at home to Swindon on Sunday, April 3.

Woods’ players have two warm-up exhibition games, with a visit to Leeds scheduled for Friday, September 10 and a home game against Telford the following night.

The play-offs run across three weekends starting the following week with the Finals Weekend at Coventry being staged on April 30-May 1.

Fixtures 2020-21

Pre-season

Fri Sep 10: Leeds Knights A

Sep 11: Telford Tigers H

Cup

SEPTEMBER Sun 19: Raiders IHC A

Sat 25: Swindon Wildcats H

Sun 26: Bees IHC A

OCTOBER

Sat 2: Telford A

Sun 3: Basingstoke Bison H

Sat 9: Peterborough Phantoms A

Sun 10: Milton Keynes Lightning H

Fri 15: Leeds H

LEAGUE

Sat Oct 16: Swindon A

Fri 22 Telford H

Sat 23: Bees H

Sun 24: Bees A

Sat 30: Basingstoke A

Sun 31: Basingstoke H

NOVEMBER

Sat 6: Raiders A

Sun 7: Milton Keynes H

Sat 13: Raiders H

Sun 14: Peterborough A

Sat 20: Peterborough H

Sun 21: Basingstoke H

Fri 26: Leeds H

Sun 28: Swindon H

DECEMBER

Sat 11: Basingstoke A

Sun 12: Basingstoke H

Fri 17: Peterborough H

Sat 18: Milton Keynes A

Sun 19: Milton Keynes H

Wed 22: Telford A

Boxing Day: Leeds A

Tue 28: Telford H

New Year’s Eve: Leeds H

JANUARY

Sun 2: Milton Keynes A

Fri 7: Raiders H

Sun 9: Raiders A

Sat 15: Swindon A

Sun 16: Swindon H

Fri 21: Leeds A

Sun 23: Leeds H

Sat 29: Basingstoke A

Sun 30: Bees H

FEBRUARY

Sat 5: Bees A

Sun 6: Telford H

Fri 11: Milton Jeynes H

Sun 13: Telford A

Sun 20: Peterborough A

Sat 26: Peterborough H

Sun 27: Bees A

MARCH

Sat 5: Swindon A

Sat 12: Raiders H

Sun 13: Bees A

Sat 19: Milton Keynes A

Sun 20: Peterborough A

Sat 26: Bees H

Sun 27: Telford A

APRIL

Fri 1: Leeds A