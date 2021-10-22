Sheffield Steeldogs v Telford Tigers - Jason Hewitt backs Dogs’ depth to deliver both points

WHAT A PAIR: Jason Hewitt, left, and line-mate Matt Bissonnette have combined well for Sheffield Steeldogs this season. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

The Steeldogs go into a hectic three-game weekend looking to maintain their winning start to the NIHL National campaign which saw them edge out Swindon Wildcats 4-3 last Saturday.

Another home game follows on Saturday for Greg Wood’s team when Bees IHC visit South Yorkshire, before the two face each other again in Slough 24 hours later.

It is only the second game of the campaign for both teams with defending champions Telford looking to bounce back from a 4-3 home defeat to Swindon on Sunday.

They will also be looking to avenge a 6-3 defeat to the Steeldogs when the two met in Telford in the Autumn Cup on October 2.

Hewitt ended the group phase of that competition as the top points scorer, plundering an impressive 11 goals and 11 assists in eight games, with linemate Matt Bissonnette close behind on 19 points, a tally that includes 14 assists, the most by any player.

But, ahead of tonight’s clash (face-off 7.30pm), Hewitt believes the Steeldogs currently possess a threat from all over the ice throughout the entire 60 minutes.

“It’s going well - I knew Biss and what he was about and it’s easier to get open when he has the puck and Alex (Graham) and Spurrsy (James Spurr), who was with us before Alex came back, have both done great for us.

LEADING MAN: Sheffield Steeldogs' Jason Hewitt has 25 points in just nine games this season, including 13 goals. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

“But it’s all three lines that are performing well at the moment, which is even more special for us. All three lines are contributing and we’ve got competition for spots and everybody is pushing - our depth is certainly an advantage for us right now.

“Woody (coach, Greg Wood) has got us well-drilled and we’re all used to each other now, especially with Morgs (Ben Morgan) and Tim (Smith) who play such a big part on our line as well, in terms of getting the puck to us quickly and enabling us to attack with speed. It’s fun and, hopefully, people are enjoying watching it too.”

On Telford, who still possess many of the roster which took them to the league and cup double back in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Hewitt added: “They will only get better. A lot of those guys, like some of our guys, didn’t play for 18 months or so.