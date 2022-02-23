Sheffield Steelers 0 Cardiff Devils 5: Elite League leaders stunned in Challenge Cup semi-final

Aaron Fox: Sheffield Steelers head coach saw his side humbled in the Challenge Cup semi-final. (Picture: Dean Woolley)

The game was effectively over after 40 minutes by which time the visitors had plundered all their goals.

Cardiff will now go forward to face Belfast Giants, who edged out Nottingham Panthers 2-1 in the other semi-final at the SSE Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers’ problems began in the 15th minute when Brodie Reid put the Devils ahead, the lead doubling just over four minutes later at 18.39 when Josh Batch fired past Rok Stojanovic.

Hopes of the Steelers finding a way back into the game took a further knock when Trevor Cox struck at 26.45.

Only 61 seconds more had elapsed before the Devils made it 4-0, Reid grabbing his second off a feed from Justin Crandall. Josh Waller then increased the agony on a shell-shocked home crowd when he scored a fifth at 32.02.

Period three was a less intense affair as the Devils sought to manage out the game. Sheffield created more scoring opportunities but rarely worried Mac Carruth who ended the game with a 24-shot shutout to backstop the Devils through. Sheffield can now turn their attention to maintaining their lead at the top of the Elite League regular season standings when they take on arch-rivals Nottingham on Saturday at the National Ice Centre before welcoming Coventry Blaze to the Utilita Arena on Sunday.