Sheffield Steelers 3 Glasgow Clan 2 (OT): Justin Hodgman on target as Steelers leave it late

Sheffield Steelers' Justin Hodgman. Picture: Dean Woolley

Centre Justin Hodgman was the man with the magic touch to earn the extra point after Guillaume Gauthier’s 54th-minute strike had drawn the visitors level.

It was the Clan who had gone ahead in the fifth minute when the puck broke kindly for Rodney Southam, who shot past Barry Brust on a bouncing puck.

The hosts remained behind until the second period, Evan Mosey levelling the scores on a rebound from Shane Starrett off Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s initial shot

John Armstrong wins a face off. Picture: Dean Woolley

The impressive Vallerand batted home a Martin Látal pass at 47.36 to put the home side ahead, but Clan – who arrived in South Yorkshire on the back of a four-game winning streak – grabbed a deserved equaliser when Gauthier, rushing 2-on-1, opted to pull and shoot to beat Brust high.

Clan then had a late powerplay chance to win it when Sam Jones was called for hooking inside the final five minutes.

But the game was to be decided in overtime when an innocuous dump in from Hodgman ended with a lucky break for the puck to land on Martin Látal’s stick.

As the Czech forward’s effort saw the puck stop in the crease just short of the goal line, Hodgman followed in to knock the puck in and give the Steelers the bonus point.

Sam Jones v Mathieu Roy. Picture: Dean Woolley