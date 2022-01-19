Sheffield Steelers aiming to dictate tempo in Challenge Cup second leg at Fife Flyers

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox talking to is players (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Steelers go into the game knowing hosts Fife Flyers have to make all the running, given the visitors are 5-1 up from the first leg.

That result came about because of Steelers’ dominating the third period in last week’s first leg, four of their goals coming in the third period to hand themselves a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.

But it is how Steelers start, not finish in Fife that Fox is concerned about.

“If we can shut that game down in the first five or 10 minutes or so, maybe hopefully score that first goal and then we can dictate the tempo from there,” said Fox, whose team have extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions.

“They know they have to come in and score four or five goals and shut us down. It’s about the longer that game can stay as a four-goal advantage to us, the harder it gets for them. That has to be our mindset – it’s important for us not to give them any life and hope there.”

Steelers are dealing with injury problems, Tanner Eberle and John Armstrong both doubtful again for tonight and Fox will probably utilise Leeds Knights’ two-way pair Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra.

Jonathan Phillips also picked up a knock in Saturday’s 6-5 win over Guildford, but Fox is hopeful he will play a prominent role.