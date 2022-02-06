Tanner Eberle, left, and John Armstrong, right, in action during Sheffield Steelers' 6-3 win at Glasgow Clan on Sunday night. Picture: EIHL/Al Goold

Pushed all the way at home by Dundee Stars on Saturday before prevailing 5-4, a strong finish to their game at Glasgow Clan ensured they headed home with four points after a 6-3 win.

After a goalless first period, the game saw momentum switch at a feverish rate with four goals in just over six minutes, strikes from Martin Latal and Brandon Whistle cancelling out Clan efforts from Colton Yellow Horn and Mitch Jones.

Crucially, the Steelers went ahead for the first time at 44.46 through Evan Mosey’s power play strike, the visitors doubling their advantage after being awarded a penalty shot for Dyson Stevenson’s crosscheck, Tanner Eberle scoring on Shane Starrett for his second such goal of the weekend.

Evan Mosey scores against Dundee Stars in Saturday night's 5-4 win. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The hosts made it a one-goal game again through Yellow Horn at 53.07 but Justin Hodgman’s powerplay goal with 2.42 left effectively ended the game, Vojta Polák slotting into the empty net with nine seconds remaining.

It had been a similar pattern against the Stars, a goalless first being followed by a middle section peppered with four goals in just over six minutes, the Steelers going ahead before the second intermission when Eberle’s penalty shot at 37.53 added to earlier strikes from himself and Mosey.

Dundee, very much in the game thanks to goals from Toms Rutkis and Charlie Combs, drew level at 42.11 through Philippe Sanche, only to fall behind again to Adrian Saxrud Danielsen’s effort just over a minute later.

Again the Stars fought back to level, through a second for Rutkis at 46.52, but they were to return home empty-handed when Keaton Ellerby’s shot eventually bounced in off the skate of Matias Sointu at 50.34.

In NIHL National, Sheffield Steeldogs couldn’t follow up Saturday night’s 4-1 road win at Bees IHC – Andreas Valdix scoring two goals and an assist on his debut – when going down 3-0 at home to leaders Telford Tigers.