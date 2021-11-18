HELLO AGAIN: Andreas Valdix is back with Sheffield Steelers on a short-term deal Picture: Dean Woolley

The 36-year-old spent two seasons with the Steelers between 2016-18, helping them secure the Elite League play-off title in memorable style against Cardiff Devils back in 2017.

He went on to play one season with Milton Keynes Lightning before spending time in Romania and then Germany’s third tier.

The start of this season saw him secure a short-term deal at Cardiff, from where he was released last Friday, with Fox moving quickly to secure his services, the Steelers being given permission to sign him on a short-term basis ahead of this weekend’s Continental Cup, which starts tomorrow.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox takes his team to Denmark this weekend for the Continental Cup, which starts Friday afternoon. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

Valdix is likely to gain plenty of ice time as the Steelers face three games in as many days in Denmark as they try to deal with an ongoing injury problem.

Valdix and Fox spoke prior to him joining Cardiff and, once his time was ended there, he headed across to South Yorkshire.

“He’s looking for some ice and we’ve had him in for the week and we’re looking forward to having him in on the weekend,” said Fox. “He’s looked quite good during the week in practice and he’s going to have an opportunity to get some good minutes in considering how thin we’re going to be out in Denmark.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to showcase himself and play three in three and we’ll see where it goes. With the current injury situation we felt it was important to try and bring in a couple players on one-week try-outs to give us some much-needed depth for this weekend.

THE WAY WE WERE: Centreman Andreas Valdix with wingers Robert Dowd (left) and Levis Nelson (right.) Picture: Dean Woolley.

“The IIHF granted us one of those spots to help our roster through this period which we appreciated and Andreas was the player they have given us approval for. I know he had some very good seasons here and it will be good to have an opportunity to see where his game is at now.”

During his two seasons with the Steelers, Valdix played 96 games, scoring 23 goals and 86 points. His former line-mate Robert Dowd is looking forward to having him back in the line-up.