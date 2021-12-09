With the injury bug having bitten hard in the early part of their 2021-22 Elite League season, the Steelers have had to dip their toe into the transfer market twice in the space of a week, with Traversa heading to South Yorkshire soon after the arrival of Czech Republic forward Vojtech Polak, who impressed on debut in the 5-3 win at Cardiff Devils on Saturday, opening his goalscoring account with a 50th-minute strike.
And versatile 31-year-old Traversa, who has represented his country at five world championship events and had a brief spell at Elite League rivals Dundee Stars during the 2016-17 season, has an opportunity to make a big impression.
He makes the switch for his second taste of top-flight UK hockey from Austrian league (ICEHL) outfit HC Pustertal, where he has spent the last four seasons.
“Tommaso put up good numbers in the Alps league, so he can chip in offensively,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox, who said the Turin-born forward will be used as injury cover for sidelined defenceman Adrian Saxrud Danielsen.
“We have brought him in on a short-term deal, but there is an option to keep Tommaso as well if he plays well and we can make it work with the roster regulations.
“I think the passion and pace he plays with will fit in very well to how we play. He’s coming in to compete and wants to be here all season which I think is a great mentality.”
Fox said Traversa’s versatility was part of the appeal in bringing him in.
“He is coming in to play an energy-type role for us. He has been playing this season in the top Austrian league and is also a national team guy. He skates very well, can play all three forward positions, is very responsible defensively and a great penalty killer.”
Traversa is expected to make his Steelers’ debut in this weekend’s home and away double header against Coventry Blaze, the first meeting taking place at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena at 7pm on Saturday.