Tommaso Traversa, right, battles with the USA's Christian Dvorak during the World Championship group clash between Italy and the USA in Cologne, May 2017. Picture: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

With the injury bug having bitten hard in the early part of their 2021-22 Elite League season, the Steelers have had to dip their toe into the transfer market twice in the space of a week, with Traversa heading to South Yorkshire soon after the arrival of Czech Republic forward Vojtech Polak, who impressed on debut in the 5-3 win at Cardiff Devils on Saturday, opening his goalscoring account with a 50th-minute strike.

And versatile 31-year-old Traversa, who has represented his country at five world championship events and had a brief spell at Elite League rivals Dundee Stars during the 2016-17 season, has an opportunity to make a big impression.

He makes the switch for his second taste of top-flight UK hockey from Austrian league (ICEHL) outfit HC Pustertal, where he has spent the last four seasons.

Italy's Tommaso Traversa, right, battles with Czech Republic forward Filip Chytil during the World Championship Group B clash in Bratislava in May 2019. Picture: Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)

“Tommaso put up good numbers in the Alps league, so he can chip in offensively,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox, who said the Turin-born forward will be used as injury cover for sidelined defenceman Adrian Saxrud Danielsen.

“We have brought him in on a short-term deal, but there is an option to keep Tommaso as well if he plays well and we can make it work with the roster regulations.

“I think the passion and pace he plays with will fit in very well to how we play. He’s coming in to compete and wants to be here all season which I think is a great mentality.”

Fox said Traversa’s versatility was part of the appeal in bringing him in.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“He is coming in to play an energy-type role for us. He has been playing this season in the top Austrian league and is also a national team guy. He skates very well, can play all three forward positions, is very responsible defensively and a great penalty killer.”