Sheffield Steelers, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks earn significant wins

Jonathan Phillips celebrated 1,000 games with Sheffield Steelers by helping them register a resounding win in the first part of their Scotland double-header this weekend.

Captain Phillips and his team enjoyed a 7-1 win over Glasgow Clan on Saturday night.

Robert Dowd got the only goal of the first period to set Steelers on their way.

Steven McParland netted on the power play to draw Clan level but that was as good as it got for them as Matt Petgrave, Martin Latal and Danny Kristo with the first of a double moved Steelers into a 4-1 lead.

Jonathan Phillips played his 1,000th game for Sheffield Steelers in Glasgow on Saturday night (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Sebastien Piche, Dowd with his second made it six before Kristo had the final say.

In the NIHL, leaders Leeds Knights put a bit of distance between themselves and the chasing pack when edging out second-placed Peterborough Phantoms 6-5 at Elland Road on Saturday night.

Cole Shudra scored the winning goal in overtime for his second of the night.

Knights were due to play at Raiders ICH in Romford on Sunday but the game was postponed.

