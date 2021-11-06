Sheffield Steelers part company with netminder Ben Churchfield

Ben Churchfield is heading back to North America. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Churchfield, 25, joined the Steelers for the 2021 Elite series and returned for the start of the 2021-22 EIHL season. But with imports Barry Brust and Rok Stojanovic commanding the starting goalie slot, he has found ice time difficult to come by.

He switched to the second-tier NIHL National last month to play for Leeds Knights and was offered the chance to do so again this weekend, with the West Yorkshire club missing their No 1 goalie Sam Gospel through injury.

But Churchfield, who came up through the Sheffield junior system before heading to the USA in 2014, told Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox he would rather pursue options back home in North America than play in NIHL National.

Ben Churchfield (orange pads) in action for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs last month. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

The news comes as the Steelers prepare for another busy weekend with Saturday night’s league meeting with Belfast Giants at Sheffield Arena (7pm) before hitting the road on Sunday to take on Guildford Flames.

“We had a few conversations in the last couple of weeks about his situation and Ben was hoping for more game time with us,” said Fox. “With our situation currently, it’s not something I could promise him so he wanted to explore his options elsewhere

“We had the chance for him to play with Leeds Knights this weekend but he decided against that option. He came in midweek and said he would prefer to explore his options in North America rather than play in the NIHL.

“I wish him well, he is a good kid who works very hard every time he comes to the rink. He is committed to be a starting goalie somewhere and we all hope he gets his chance.”

Brandon Whistle impessed during his first appearance of the season for Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday, picking up an assist in the 6-0 win over Fife Flyers Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

One player who will be with Leeds this weekend is Brandon Whistle, who as part of his two-way deal, excelled for the in his first appearance of the season for the Steelers in the 6-0 win over Fife Flyers on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who spent the 2018-19 season at Steelers, centred a line comprising Jonathan Phillips and Anthony DeLuca, picking up an assist in the process and convincing Fox - who released him in the summer of 2019 ahead of his first season in charge at Sheffield - that he should maybe back playing in the EIHL on a permanent basis.

“He could have been the player of the game for me, he was that good,” Fox told BBC Sheffield on Wednesday. “I know we were playing some pretty good hockey for him to step into but I liked his game a lot. He was good in the dot, very reliable, made plays in the o-zone.

“He’s come a long way since that 18-19 year in my opinion and he should definitely be a player in this league. He should be playing in our league.”

Whistle will be back in action at Elland Road (6.30pm) with Leeds as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak in NIHL National when they take on Telford Tigers in a double-header.

Leaders Sheffield Steeldogs will look to secure a sixth win from seven games when they visit Raiders IHC tonight before returning to South Yorkshire to play host to Milton Keynes Lightning tomorrow (4.30pm).

Greg Wood’s team and Yorkshire rivals Leeds face a hectic few days in a week that brings them together once again in the two-legged Autumn Cup semi-final.