Sheffield Steelers produce maximum return to exert control in Elite League

Sheffield Steelers remain the team to catch in the Elite League, after an impressive four-point weekend brought about by wins over Belfast Giants and Guildford Flames.

By Phil Harrison
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:35 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:22 am
Anthony DeLuca who scored Steelers' second goal in the 7-1 rout of Belfast Giants. (Picture: Dean Woolley)

They may have been contrasting performances, but both will have given Aaron Fox immense satisfaction for different reasons, the Steelers’ head coach first watching his team thrash Belfast 7-1 on home ice before returning from an always-difficult road trip to Surrey with a shutout in a 1-0 overtime win.

Daine Todd was the match-winning hero at Guildford, striking the winner with just 14 seconds remaining in the additional five minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The previous evening saw the Steelers put the game out of sight against Giants by the end of the first period as they established a 5-1 lead.

Steelers defenceman Sam Jones in action against Belfast Giants on Saturday night (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Evan Mosey opened the scoring in the fourth minute and although the Giants were level soon after through JJ Piccinich, it was one way traffic thereafter. Three goals came in as many minutes from Anthony DeLuca - who struck at 11.53 - Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Tanner Eberle.

Kevin Schulze added a fifth at 19.23 and although the Giants steadied the ship in a goalless second period, late strikes from Matias Sointu and David Phillips added some gloss to another impressive Steelers’ performance.

Sheffield SteelersAaron FoxBelfastSurrey