Sheffield Steelers rain down on Manchester Storm with five-star third-period performance
Both sides went into the tie at the top of the Elite League standing after strong starts to the 2023/24 campaign and when Manchester went ahead through Andreas Heier two minutes into the second period, it looked like it could potentially be an uphil struggle for Aaron Fox’s side.
Indeed, it took them until 16 seconds to go until the end of the period for captain Robert Dowd to backhand a loose puck home to level the scores.
From then on Sheffield took charge in a rampant third period.
Brett Neumann edged them ahead at 43.50 before Josh Nicholls stretched the advantage midway through the final stanza.
From there the floodgates opened, Mitchell Balmas scoring the fourth with a slap shot, Scott Allen added a fifth and Kevin Tansey a sixth. Marco Vallerand had three assists.