Sheffield Steelers rain down on Manchester Storm with five-star third-period performance

Sheffield Steelers produced a rousing third-period performance to defeat Manchester Storm 6-1 in the Challenge Cup at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday night.

Both sides went into the tie at the top of the Elite League standing after strong starts to the 2023/24 campaign and when Manchester went ahead through Andreas Heier two minutes into the second period, it looked like it could potentially be an uphil struggle for Aaron Fox’s side.

Indeed, it took them until 16 seconds to go until the end of the period for captain Robert Dowd to backhand a loose puck home to level the scores.

From then on Sheffield took charge in a rampant third period.

Captain marvel Robert Dowd celebrates scoring Sheffield Steelers' equaliser against Manchester Storm before the floodgates opened (Picture: Dean Woolley).

Brett Neumann edged them ahead at 43.50 before Josh Nicholls stretched the advantage midway through the final stanza.