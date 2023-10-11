All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Sheffield Steelers rain down on Manchester Storm with five-star third-period performance

Sheffield Steelers produced a rousing third-period performance to defeat Manchester Storm 6-1 in the Challenge Cup at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday night.
By YP Sport
Published 11th Oct 2023, 22:20 BST

Both sides went into the tie at the top of the Elite League standing after strong starts to the 2023/24 campaign and when Manchester went ahead through Andreas Heier two minutes into the second period, it looked like it could potentially be an uphil struggle for Aaron Fox’s side.

Indeed, it took them until 16 seconds to go until the end of the period for captain Robert Dowd to backhand a loose puck home to level the scores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From then on Sheffield took charge in a rampant third period.

Most Popular
Captain marvel Robert Dowd celebrates scoring Sheffield Steelers' equaliser against Manchester Storm before the floodgates opened (Picture: Dean Woolley).Captain marvel Robert Dowd celebrates scoring Sheffield Steelers' equaliser against Manchester Storm before the floodgates opened (Picture: Dean Woolley).
Captain marvel Robert Dowd celebrates scoring Sheffield Steelers' equaliser against Manchester Storm before the floodgates opened (Picture: Dean Woolley).

Brett Neumann edged them ahead at 43.50 before Josh Nicholls stretched the advantage midway through the final stanza.

From there the floodgates opened, Mitchell Balmas scoring the fourth with a slap shot, Scott Allen added a fifth and Kevin Tansey a sixth. Marco Vallerand had three assists.

Related topics:ManchesterSheffield SteelersSheffield ArenaRobert DowdAaron Fox