Sheffield Steelers ready to face old boy Mark Matheson and rivals Nottingham Panthers

Aaron Fox’s team swept to an aggregate 9-3 win over Fife Flyers thanks to a 4-2 win in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night.

Their subsequent draw in a one-game last four clash with Cardiff will bring back memories of the 2020 final when the Steelers ended their 17-year wait to get their hands on the trophy with a thrilling 4-3 win in South Wales.

Normally the semi-finals are two-leg affairs but, given the number of league games that have already been rescheduled because of teams entering Covid protocol, sides have agreed to the alternate format.

In the meantime, Steelers’ fans can salivate over the prospect of Nottingham Panthers paying a fourth visit of the season to the Utilita Arena tonight, the Steelers then heading north to take on Dundee Stars tomorrow.

Steelers have won both previous league games between the two – both at Christmas – while the four-game Challenge Cup group series ended all-square.

It will be a first return to South Yorkshire for former Steelers defenceman Mark Matheson in a coaching capacity, the 37-year-old having taking the reins on an interim basis with Stephen Lee assisting after Tim Wallace was sacked earlier this month.

Matheson, who played at Steelers for two seasons after being brought in by Paul Thompson for the 2017-18 season, won his first four games in charge but lost in overtime in Dundee last Sunday before a 3-2 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Guildford Flames on Wednesday.