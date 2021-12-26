Sheffield Steelers resolute to head off Nottingham Panthers and stay ahead of Elite League pack

Tanner Eberle forces the ouck home to make it 4-2 to Sheffield Steelers over Nottingham Panthers on Boxing Day. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL.

The Steelers put themselves into a great position by taking a 3-0 first period lead in front of a 9,200 sellout crowd at the Utilita Arena, but they had to survive some late pressure from their fiercest rivals before emerging with both points to keep them six points clear of nearest rivals Cardiff Devils.

Tonight sees the Steelers in an instant rematch against the Panthers, when they travel to the Motoropoint Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was another big two points for us,” said Steelers’ boss Fox. “The crowd was electric tonight, it was a lot of fun and we got off to that hot 3-0 start there.

“And then they pushed back a little bit in the third but we’ve closed out hockey games pretty well down the stretch here and tonight was no different – we found a way.”

The Steelers opened the scoring after absorbing some early Panthers pressure. Vojtech Polák setting up Marc-Olivier Vallerand at 7.00.

That lead was extended to two at 11:22 on another rush with Evan Mosey finishing high over Kevin Carr.

The Steelers went 3-0 up at 15.13 as the puck bounced around in front of Carr’s crease and touched Tanner Eberle last before crossing the line.

More than 9,200 packed into Sheffield's Utilita Arena to watch Sheffield Steelers beat Nottingham Panthers on Boxing Day Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

Christophe Boivin cut the deficit at 21.49 before Mathieu Tousignant made it a one-goal game at 33.07

But Eberle’s second of the game with just 30 seconds left in the period restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage.

JC Brassard scored just 92 seconds into the third but, with Carr pulled for the extra attacker, Martin Látal found the empty net with 22 seconds remaining.

After the game, the Steelers issued a statement in which they revealed three of their players have entered EIHL Covid protocol.

Swedish centre Andreas Valdix, goaltender Barry Brust and winger Matias Sointu were the three named players.

The statement read: “The club were advised earlier tonight that Andreas Valdix, who had been away from the team for a few days, had tested positive with both a lateral flow and PCR test.

“Club Dr, Gaw Davies then administered lateral flow tests on all of the clubs’ players following tonight’s victory over the Nottingham Panthers. The club are pleased to confirm that all tests have returned negative.