Sheffield Steelers set up Elite League play-off final tilt, Leeds Knights march on but Hull Seahawks are eliminated
The treble-chasers booked their spot in the showpiece final with a 6-3 win over Guildford Flames – the same opponents they defeated in the Challenge Cup final and to clinch the Elite League regular-season title – in Saturday’s semi-final.
The 6-3 scoreline looks comprehensive but it was far from it for the Steelers.
They led by only a single goal at the first intermission and had been pegged back to 1-1 by the second.
The Flames then took a 2-1 lead at the start of the third before Brien Diffley levelled on the rebound.
Then at 49:37 Steelers took a lead through Mitchell Balmass only for Guildford to hit straight back.
Eventually, Brandon Whistle gave Sheffield a lead they would never relinquish with a little under five minutes remaining, a goal followed a minute later by a strike from Daniel Ciampini.
Scott Allen scored into the empty net to seal a place in Sunday’s final.
Belfast booked their place in the final by beating Cardiff Devils 2-1 in overtime.
In the NIHL National, Hull Seahawks’ season ended a game early as they lost their play-off group match-up 6-5 to Peterborough Phantoms in overtime. The two meet again on Sunday night.
Leeds Knights beat the Bees 7-3 on Saturday to book their place at finals weekend in Coventry.