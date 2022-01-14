Cole Shudra, in action for Sheffield Steelers Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

The 23-year-old Sheffield Steelers player has spent the majority of the season playing for NIHL National outfit Leeds Knights as part of a two-way agreement between the clubs.

But he was sidelined for six weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury in a Knights win at Peterborough Phantoms in mid-October, eventually returning to action in early December.

Shudra has played only a handful of games for the Steelers this season, the latest being Wednesday night’s 5-1 win at home over Fife Flyers in the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final, when he picked up an assist on Evan Mosey’s third-period strike.

He hopes to keep his place for the trip to Coventry Blaze tonight and again 24 hours later when the Steelers host Guildford Flames for the second time in seven days, having edged out their Surrey rivals 4-3 in overtime in their first game back in action after coming out of EIHL Covid protocols.

Shudra is then expected to return to Leeds to face Basingstoke Bison on Sunday. But he welcomes the heavy workload.

“We are quite used to playing plenty of games in just a few days,” Shudra told BBC Sheffield on Wednesday night. “It is tough on the body – particularly if you are playing a lot minutes – but that it why we play, we like to play as often as we possibly can.

“The more games the better to be honest.”