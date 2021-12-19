Sheffield Steelers stay ahead of Elite League rivals to secure Christmas No 1 spot

GETTING AHEAD: John Armstrong, left, puts Sheffield Steelers 3-2 ahead in their Elite League clash with Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dave Williams/EIHL.

Cardiff further enhanced their own title credentials when they followed up their 5-4 overtime win over the Steelers with a 5-2 victory at Glasgow Clan last night – but they still wake up this morning four points adrift of Aaron Fox’s team.

Both play one more match before Christmas Day, Wednesday night seeing the Steelers play host to the Clan, while Cardiff welcome Manchester Storm.

Steelers had originally been scheduled to play a double-header at Belfast Giants on Friday and Saturday, but once Adam Keefe’s team were placed into the EIHL’s Covid protocols, Fox and his players were able to bring forward their January 19 trip to South Wales.

Cardiff Devils try to find a way through the Sheffield Steelers defence at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday night. Picture: Dave Williams/EIHL.

Cardiff themselves were free to play host after original visitors Nottingham Panthers were also placed in the league’s Covid protocols, their next match now being their Boxing Day clash with the Steelers in Sheffield.

Having been both forced to amend their game preparations, it was Cardiff who drew first blood when Trevor Cox beat Barry Brust’ at 6.17, although they were pegged back when Robert Dowd was offered enough space to fire home from the slot at 13.53.

The visitors then went ahead while shorthanded just 82 seconds into the second through Martin Latal, but Cardiff levelled when Ben Davies was allowed to walk out in front from behind the net and slot home at 30.24.

Sheffield regained the lead four minutes later through Armstrong on the powerplay but an excellent back-handed finish from Davies on the breakaway again tied things up at 37.53, Josh Lammon then putting the Devils back in front with 20 seconds left in the period.

Vojtech Polak fired home off Latal’s feed on a 2-on-1 rush to tie the game with 10 minutes to go and that was how it stayed until overtime, the extra point going the way of the hosts when Brendan Mikkelson came in on a loose puck at 62.38.

“I don’t think we played very well in the first period, but I liked our pushback in the second and third,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox. “But it was an entertaining hockey game, lots of ups and downs and there were a lot of turnovers from both teams, not a great defensive effort from either team, I guess.

“We were obviously supposed to be in Belfast this weekend but then came down to Cardiff so we could get a game in.

“I was just proud of the way we battled back. We found a way to get a point which is always good on the road, just a bit disappointed that we couldn’t get that extra one.”

