Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers: Robert Dowd on cusp of overtaking Jeff Legue in goalscoring list

Robert Dowd could become sheffield Steelers' third highest goalscorer this weekend. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

The 33-year-old GB international requires two goals from the double-header against Elite League rivals Fife Flyers in order to move third in the team’s all-time list for goalscorers.

Dowd currently lies one behind Steelers’ legend and former team-mate Jeff Legue, who scored 266 goals in 550 appearances for the club between 2007-2016.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the possible landmark for Dowd, while head coach Aaron Fox is no doubt equally enthusiastic about the anticipated return of defenceman Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, who has not figured since late November.

HOT SHOT: Former Sheffield Steelers forward Jeff Legue. Picture: Dean Wooley.

The return of the 29-year-old Norwegian could not be better timed given the injury suffered by fellow defenceman Davey Phillips, which could keep him out of the line-up when the Steelers’ host Fife tonight (face-off 7pm).

“I was pretty excited for Adrian to come back as it means I could move Evan Mosey back up to the forwards,” Fox told BBC Sheffield following Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win at home Glasgow Clan.

“But if Davey is out longer-term it’s good that we have Evan in the situation he’s in.”

Danielson’s enforced exile has meant more ice time for Sam Jones who, according to Fox, has grabbed his chance with both hands.

“Sam has been awesome,” added Fox. “Earlier in the year, he didn’t have his game completely figured and he was like our seventh D back there not really playing as much as he is now.

“And with Saxy out, Sam has been the biggest benefactor of ice time back there and he really has made the most of it.”

In NIHL National, Sheffield Steeldogs will look to claw back some ground on the top three when they head to Basingstoke Bison tonight.

Tomorrow sees Greg Wood’s team host Bees IHC at Ice Sheffield (4.30pm).